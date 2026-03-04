Himachal Pradesh: Over 62,000 cases identified for Lok Adalat on March 14

More than 62,000 cases have been identified by various courts in the state for settlement at the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on March 14.

The Lok Adalat will be organised across Himachal Pradesh under the patronage of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority. Justice Vivek Singh Thakur serves as the Executive Chairman of the Authority.

An online facility for payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) has been provided in cases related to Motor Vehicles challans, particularly in the courts of Traffic Magistrates.

To ensure maximum participation, the general public and litigants are being made aware of the National Lok Adalat through the involvement of local bodies, stakeholders, non-governmental organisations, representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions, para-legal volunteers and public transport services.

Regular meetings are also being held with Bar Associations, insurance companies, banks and other financial institutions for effective identification and disposal of cases.