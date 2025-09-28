After long slump, Kullu-Manali hoteliers hope Dasehra fest will revive tourism

Hoteliers in the Kullu-Manali region are hoping that tourism will revive after months of setbacks as the week-long International Kullu Dasehra festival is all set to begin on October 2.

The hospitality industry in this popular hill destination has been reeling under the massive fall in tourist footfall since June 30, when a series of devastating cloudbursts struck the Seraj region in Mandi district, killing 42 persons and causing widespread destruction.

The disaster triggered panic among tourists, leading to mass cancellations and a significant drop in bookings. According to hoteliers, the room occupancy in Kullu and Manali has remained below 10 per cent throughout September, a sharp contrast to previous years when this period used to see heavy tourist inflow.

The prolonged monsoon season further heightened the crisis, causing massive damage to the road infrastructure, particularly on the Kiratpur-Manali highway between Mandi and Manali.

The damage to this vital route has brought the tourism-dependent economy of Kullu and Manali to the brink of collapse, say local stakeholders.

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, and Gajender Thakur, former president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, expressed concern over the prolonged slump in tourism.

“At present, hotel occupancy is alarmingly low but we are hopeful that the upcoming Kullu Dasehra will bring back tourists in a significant number and provide the much-needed boost to the industry,” said Anup.

Budhi Prakash Thakur, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents Association, emphasised the urgent need to resume Volvo bus service along the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

This service has remained suspended since the road was damaged in late June, further discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

“The highway between Mandi and Manali has now been temporarily restored to traffic. The district administrations of Mandi and Kullu should conduct a Volvo bus trial on this route.

Once the service resumes, we are confident that the tourist footfall in Manali will gradually normalise,” he added.

The Kullu Dasehra festival is one of the biggest cultural events of Himachal Pradesh. The event is expected to draw thousands of domestic and international tourists, providing hope to the ailing tourism sector.