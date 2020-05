Shimla : Mother of the 21-year-old youth from Sarkaghat, who passed away due to coronavirus, has also tested positive on Thursday.

She accompanied her son during his treatment at Delhi for renal failure, and later, moved to Indira Gandhi Medical College, here.

According to the doctors, the 47-year-old woman, who has been quarantined since her son’s death, is in a good state of health.

With this, the number of coronavirus patients in Himachal has risen to 46.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments