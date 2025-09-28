Army Training Command marks 35th Raising Day in Shimla

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Sunday commemorated its 35th Raising Day in Shimla, with several events organised to mark the occasion.

The events kicked-off with a captivating band display at the Ridge Maidan, where the Army Symphony Band showcased a diverse repertoire, ranging from inspiring military music to popular Bollywood numbers.

A ‘run for excellence’ was flagged off by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC. The 3-km upslope stretch from the Institute of Advance Studies to the Ridge witnessed enthusiastic participation by the troops, families and children, displaying the spirit of unity, pride, and camaraderie.

The ARTRAC chief, while appreciating the participants, emphasised the importance of staying fit and healthy, especially in today’s digital age.

He further highlighted ARTRAC’s commitment towards physical fitness as a part of the Fit India initiative.

One of the seven commands of the Army, ARTRAC was raised at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh in 1991 with Lt Gen AS Kalkat as its first commander, and moved to Shimla in March 1993.

ARTRAC is responsible for institutionalised training in the Army through 34 training establishments spread all over the country, formulating military doctrines and integrating new technologies and innovations into the training curriculum.

The Command plays a vital role in the development of military leadership at various levels and is the central coordinating body for all training activities within the Indian Army, besides studying global events and absorbing lessons from them.

With future conflicts expected to be shaped by advanced technology, 15 major Army training institutions are being developed into ‘Centres of Expertise’ focused on 33 niche technologies.

ARTRAC aims to adopt all of these by 2030, backed by a planned investment of Rs 390 crore in research and development, infrastructure, and training over the next five years.

As part of the Army’s roadmap for ‘Decade of Transformation’ and ‘Year of Technology Absorption’, ARTRAC has undertaken 57 initiatives in the domains of jointness and integration, force restructuring, technology absorption and modernisation, systems, processes and functions and human resources management.