Anurag Sharma new Kullu DC

Anurag Chander Sharma, a 2016-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu. Sharma was Director (Personnel and Finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited.

In the administrative reshuffle ordered by the government today, Torul S Raveesh, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, has been posted as Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla.

She will hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, General Industries Corporation, Shimla.

Ashish Singhmar, Secretary (Digital Technologies & Governance), Shimla will also function as Secretary to the Chief Minister (II), and look after the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, SAD, SWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning and Social Justice & Empowerment.

Arindam Chaudhary, has been posted Director (Personnel and Finance), HPSEBL. Vinay Singh, has been posted as Managing Director of the HPMC.