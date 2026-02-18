Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu, cabinet to meet Kharge, Rahul tomorrow

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his council of ministers, will meet AICC president Mallikaarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday to apprise them of the financial crisis Himachal Pradesh will face due to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

The meeting with the Congress high command is scheduled for 4 pm to deliberate on the financial distress that Himachal Pradesh would face due to the scrapping of the RDGH as recommended by the 16th Finance Commission.

Although, Sukhu has sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi but a confirmation is still awaited. The Chief Minister has repeatedly said he is willing to meet the Prime Minister, under the leadership of BJP leaders, if the opposition agrees to do so in the interest of the state and its people.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is holding a debate on the issue of RDG under Rule 102, which will conclude today. The assembly will pass a resolution and send it to the centre, seeking continuation of RDG.

It will be interesting to see if the opposition BJP will support the resolution, which is being perceived as a move in the interest of the state. Sukhu and other Congress leaders have urged the BJP to stand united with the state government on the issue.

“You cannot imagine the situation that has arisen due to the recommendation of the RDG. Both the ruling and opposition parties must raise their voice together to protect the interest of the state,” Sukhu said.

He added that with the Union Budget scheduled to be passed on March 17, it is important to raise the issue with the Prime Minister at the earliest.

“If the right of 75 lakh people of Himachal are snatched, the state will suffer for all times to come,” the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu further said, “We inherited pending employee arrears of Rs 10,000 crore and a debt burden of Rs 76,000 crore from the previous BJP regime. Our loan raising limit has also been fixed, making the going tough for us.”

He added that the previous BJP regime received Rs 54,296 crore as RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, while the present Congress regime has received Rs 17,000 crore as RDG over the past three years.

The BJP, however, has accused the state government of financial mismanagement due to guarantees given at the time of assembly elections and making political appointments like advisors, chairmen and vice-chairmen of boards and corporations, burdening the state exchequer.