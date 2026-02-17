Himachal bureaucrats under scanner after MLAs complain of unanswered calls

Senior bureaucrats and officials who do not attend telephone calls by legislators wishing to raise public issues in various departments could come under scrutiny as Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania today said it was a very serious issue that needed to be looked into.

Rakesh Kalia, Congress MLA from Gagret in Una, raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha today. He said the telephone allowance being given by the government to officers should be stopped as they do not take calls even of MLAs, who are public representatives.

As Kalia echoed his annoyance with such officers in the Assembly, he got support from other MLAs who were seen thumping their tables.

Taking cognisance of the issue raised by Kalia, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania asked him to give the names of such officers in writing to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat so that action could be taken.

“This is a very serious aspersion on officials and their not taking telephone calls from MLAs who are public representatives. I am taking cognisance of this and kindly give it in writing so that I can take action as this is a very serious issue for MLAs,” said Pathania.

Kalia said that if this “indifferent” attitude of the officers continued, he would bring 200 people and hold a dharna against such officials here in the state capital.

“Kindly pull up these officials who refuse to take calls even by MLAs, who wish to raise public issues — which is their duty towards their constituents,” he said, while urging the Chief Minister to take stern action against such officers.

Notably, in the past, even ministers have expressed resentment over the “unresponsive” attitude of senior bureaucrats.