3.4 magnitude quake hits Himachal’s Kangra district

Shimla : A medium intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The earthquake hit Kangra district at 11.55 a.m., the weather department said.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at latitude of 32.3 degrees north and longitude of 76.2 degrees east and depth of 5 kilometres in Kangra district.” There was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude of 5.3 hit the Ladakh region at 10.54 a.m. The epicentre of the quake was Ladakh, bordering Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district at a depth of 10 kilometres. — IANS

