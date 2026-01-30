‘Awaz kahan tak gayi’: Sunny Deol shares heartfelt video from Manali after success of Border 2

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating the success of his latest film Border 2 in the serene, snow-covered hills of Manali — choosing peace and simplicity over glitz and glamour.

As the patriotic war drama crossed the impressive Rs 200-crore mark within just five days of its release, the actor shared a heartfelt video from the icy landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, thanking audiences for the overwhelming love.

Sitting against the backdrop of snow-laden mountains, Sunny recreated his iconic on-screen “roar” that has become synonymous with his powerful persona.

In the video, he asks his famous question, “Awaaz kahaan tak gayi?” and then answers it himself with a smile, saying, “Awaaz dilon tak gayi hai”. The moment has resonated strongly with fans, reinforcing the emotional connect the film has established with viewers across the country.

Unlike the usual trend of celebrating success in upscale Mumbai venues, Sunny Deol chose the tranquil valleys of Manali for this milestone.

He has rented a cottage near Manali and is currently staying in the region, often seen relaxing on a traditional cot in an apple orchard, enjoying the mild winter sun amid piles of snow. Dashal village, located about 17 km from Manali, has been his temporary home during this period.

Local residents and fans gave him a warm and enthusiastic welcome. Interacting with them, he humbly credited the film’s success entirely to the audience, acknowledging their unwavering support over the years. His grounded approach and genuine gratitude further endeared him to admirers.

Manali holds a special emotional significance for Sunny Deol. For nearly two decades, he has maintained a close association with the region, often spending long stretches here.

His father, legendary actor Dharmendra, also shared precious moments with him in Manali during the later years of his life.

For Sunny Deol, the hill station is more than a holiday destination — it is a second home that offers solace away from the bustle of city life.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war and features a strong ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Sunny Deol.

The film’s hard-hitting dialogues and patriotic fervour have struck a chord with viewers, contributing to its record-breaking box-office performance.

As Border 2 continues its triumphant run, Sunny Deol’s quiet celebration in the mountains reflects his enduring bond with nature, his fans, and the values of simplicity and sincerity that define him.