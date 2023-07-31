This time it rained heavily in Himachal, 76 percent more rain than normal in July

Shimla. It has rained heavily in Himachal Pradesh in the month of July. This time the state has received 76 percent more rainfall than normal in the month of July. This month has received 454.9 mm of rain till July 30, while the normal rainfall is 260.8 mm.

This is the highest rainfall in the state after the year 2004. Shimla district has received 187 per cent excess rainfall in the month of July, while Kinnaur has received maximum rainfall of 206 per cent. The normal rainfall in Kinnaur is 64.2 mm which is 196 mm more this time.

At the same time, district Kullu has received 163 per cent more rainfall, Sirmaur 159 per cent more, Solan 148 per cent more, Bilaspur 75 per cent more than normal, Chamba 61 per cent more, Hamirpur also received 475.8 mm more than normal.

Mandi also received 46 per cent more cloud cover than normal. Lahaul-Spiti has received 22 per cent more rainfall and Kangra has received 15 per cent more rainfall than normal.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains will continue in many parts of the state till August 5. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in some parts of the state for August 2 and 3.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, a loss of Rs 5,657 crore has been incurred in the state so far. 187 people died, 218 injured and 34 missing due to rain in the state.

Landslides have damaged 699 houses and 7093 buildings. There have been 71 incidents of landslides and 51 incidents of floods in the monsoon. According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, 409 roads including two NH are still closed in the state.