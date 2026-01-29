Tibetan govt-in-exile sets up polling stations in 27 nations

The Election Commission of the Tibetan government-in-exile has established polling zones and appointed regional election officers in 27 countries to conduct the elections for the President (Sikyong) and members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The preliminary election will be held on Sunday (February 1), while the final election is scheduled for Sunday, April 26. The final results are expected to be declared by May 13.

Disclosing this, the Chief Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi and Additional Election Commissioners Tsering Youdon and Nangsa Choedon, said that 309 polling zones have been set up under the supervision of 87 regional election offices, with a total of 1,737 election officers deployed across 27 countries to conduct the polls.

In view of the seasonal retail activities of Tibetan sweater sellers and other business activities coinciding with the general election period, 31 special polling zones have also been arranged for voters who are away from their settlements, they said.

As preliminary voting for the Sikyong and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile approaches, Chief Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi reiterated key electoral guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful election process.

He called upon regional election officers to resolve election-related issues fairly and promptly. Staff of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) were urged to refrain from influencing or participating in the electoral process, except in exercising their right to vote and performing assigned electoral duties.

He emphasised the Election Commission’s zero-tolerance policy towards any form of electoral malpractice. He also appealed to the general public to exercise caution regarding irresponsible social media posts and commentaries to prevent disruption of the electoral process.

Tibetan organisations and institutions were requested to avoid any manipulation through regulatory amendments. Candidates currently serving in CTA offices were asked to minimise or defer official visits, except for engagements deemed essential.

To underscore the independent functioning of the Election Commission, Lobsang Yeshi cited several instances of its actions, including the issuance of formal requests and notices to candidates.

The Commission also asked CTA departments postpone or refrain from inviting candidates as chief guests during the election period to avoid influencing voters. Similar requests were also made to non-governmental organisations to refrain from hosting events involving candidates during the electoral process.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the Commission had recently issued a notice to a presidential candidate, advising caution regarding comments that could potentially violate electoral regulations.

A separate notice was also issued to monk Dorjee of Nechung Monastery concerning his remarks related to the prophecies of the state oracle Nechung.

In another case, the Election Commission revoked the voting rights and candidacy of Menpa Ngawang Lodoe of Tara Sorig Clinic as a penalty for violations of the Commission’s electoral rules.

The violations involved making allegations and defamatory remarks against parliamentary candidate Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar.