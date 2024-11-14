Baddi’s ambient air quality index very poor, climbs to 345

At 345, Baddi’s ambient air quality (AQI) was rated very poor this evening by the Central Pollution Control Board’s online monitoring system.

This industrial cluster figures among 29 other cities, including Chandigarh, nationally where the AQI breached the 300 mark today.

The AQI above 300 is considered hazardous which puts the sensitive population at a grave health risk. The index is a measure of particulate matter, nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone and ammonia.

Prior to this, the AQI was 333 for Baddi on Saturday. It had shown a marginal improvement in the last two days with the index reaching 319 on Monday. The prevailing situation has once again triggered health concerns of the sensitive population.

Smog can be seen enveloping this industrial cluster where vehicular emission is considered the major contributor to the poor air quality. Since the area houses the largest chunk of the state’s industries, it has a big chunk of diesel-run industrial vehicles which emit noxious fumes. The industrial emissions also contribute significantly to the poor air quality, apart from the pollution caused by construction activities.

With work to four-lane Baddi-Nalagarh highway being underway, dust can be seen flying on dry roads in the absence of adequate sprinkling of water.

The prevailing dry weather since September has exacerbated the situation.

Baddi is among three industrial clusters of the state which was declared highly polluted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India. Kala Amb and Parwanoo were the other two highly polluted industrial clusters.

he town also figures among the non-attainment cities nationally where air pollution has failed to confirm to the norms for more than five years at a stretch.

