Bridge, two sheds washed away in Shimla’s Rampur

A bridge and two sheds were washed away while a police post was buried under debris following flashfloods in the Ghanvi Khad triggered by a cloudburst at Nanti village in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district yesterday. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The flashfloods led to panic amongst local residents as debris entered their houses and shops located near the Ghanvi Khad. Locals were immediately shifted to safer places.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that bridges in Ganvi, Koot and Kiao villages were washed away, bringing movement of people to a complete halt.

“Six sheds have been flooded and one house is at risk. Road connectivity in Ganvi, Kiao, Koot, Kinfi, Kutru, Suru Roopni, Khanidhar and Kheuncha villages in Ganvi, Kiao and Koot panchayats has been snapped.

Also, a bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and an ambulance were stuck in the debris.

He said that electricity supply was disrupted in the area due to the flashfloods. “The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), revenue and police teams have reached the area and the restoration work has been initiated,” he added.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast in the state till August 19.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts on August 14 and a yellow warning of heavy rain in various districts till August 19. The minimum and maximum temperatures during this period are expected to remain normal.

Light to moderate rainfall continued in many places of the state during the past 24 hours. Baldwara village in Mandi district received the highest of 31 mm of rain.