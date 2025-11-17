Lt Col Kaman Singh, MVC: A legacy of courage and command

In a tribute to one of India’s distinguished military officers, the remarkable journey of Lt Col Kaman Singh, MVC, continues to inspire generations within the armed forces.

Born on 23 April, 1917, at Ladori village near Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh, Singh came from a proud Dogra Rajput lineage.

His father, Dafadar Vijay Singh Pathania, served in the 23rd Cavalry during the World War I, setting a strong martial tradition that young Kaman would carry forward.

Kaman Singh enlisted as a sowar in Hodson’s Horse in 1935, marking the beginning of a career defined by discipline and exceptional leadership.

His potential was quickly recognised, leading to advanced military education at Kitchener College, Nowgong, and later selection for the Indian Military Academy in July 1939 — alongside future Pakistani Army chief Tikka Khan.

Commissioned into the 5th Battalion of the Dogra Regiment in December 1940, Singh went on to serve with distinction across multiple battalions.

His gallantry during the Burma Campaign (1944–45) earned him a Mention-in-Despatches, acknowledging his courage under fire. Post-war, he continued serving under the South East Asia Command and later with 4th Dogra in the volatile North-West region.

The Commander who defined courage across fronts

Lt Col Kaman Singh’s leadership during the 1947–48 operations in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the Northeast remains a benchmark of courage, clarity of command and unwavering devotion to duty.

When war broke out in October 1947, Kaman Singh — then a young but seasoned officer — was transferred to the 3rd Battalion, Royal Garhwal Rifles, on January 16, 1948, as Second-in-Command. Barely a month later, at just 31 years of age, he took over command of the battalion in the volatile Uri Sector.

His moment of immortal bravery came on May 18, 1948, when his battalion was tasked to capture the strategically vital Trehgam Ridge. Singh led the assault personally, pushing through intense enemy resistance.

Under devastating enemy fire and dwindling ammunition, he continued the assault undeterred. In a dramatic turning point, with only one revolver bullet left, he spotted Pakistani commander Lt Col Qadar Khan and shot him dead.

The enemy lines broke, but reinforcements soon secured the position once again. Three fierce counter-attacks one after the other were repelled under his resolute command.

For his exemplary leadership, indomitable courage, and unshakable composure, Lt Col Kaman Singh was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award.

Post-war, Singh continued shaping future soldiers as Instructor Class A at Infantry School, Mhow. In 1950, as militancy surged in Nagaland, he was chosen at the age of 33 to command 6 Kumaon, where officers like future PVC awardee Shaitan Singh served under him. Tragically, on 15 July 1956, he collapsed and died during a visit to a high-altitude post — ending a brilliant career at just 39.

Lt Col Kaman Singh was married to Dayawanti (who passed away on September 21, 2020, at the age of 96) 64 years after the demise of her husband. The couple was blessed with three sons and one daughter named — Lt Col NS Pathania, Lt Col DS Pathania, Kamaljit Singh Pathania and Sarita Rana.

Lt Col Kaman Singh, MVC, remains etched in history as one of the Indian Army’s finest commanding officers — an officer who truly led from the front.