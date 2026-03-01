Himachal records 45 per cent winter rain deficit ; 22nd lowest since 1901

With Himachal Pradesh receiving 103.2 mm of rainfall over the past two months, the state has recorded a 45 per cent rainfall deficit during the winter season (January 1–February 28), marking the 22nd lowest winter rainfall since 1901.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, Himachal Pradesh received 103.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 187.1 mm during winter. While February remained largely dry this year, most of the precipitation occurred in January.

Department data revealed that February recorded an 85 per cent rainfall deficit, with only 15.7 mm of rain against the normal 101.8 mm. All 12 districts of the state recorded a rainfall deficit in February amid predominantly dry weather conditions.

In contrast, January saw a 4 per cent surplus, with the state receiving 88.8 mm of rainfall against the normal 85.3 mm. Only Kinnaur reported a deficit in January, while the remaining districts received normal to above-normal rainfall.

Kinnaur recorded the highest winter deficit at 67 per cent, receiving 68.2 mm against the normal 206 mm. Chamba was the second driest district, with a 59 per cent deficit, recording 110.7 mm against 273.1 mm.

Shimla district registered a 47 per cent deficit, receiving 74.4 mm against 139.7 mm. Lahaul and Spiti reported a 44 per cent deficit (127.1 mm against 225.7 mm), while Kangra recorded a 43 per cent deficit (92.9 mm against 163.8 mm).

Kullu recorded a 34 per cent deficit with 127.3 mm against 191.6 mm, Mandi reported a 27 per cent deficit with 95.5 mm against 131.6 mm, and Sirmaur also witnessed a 27 per cent deficit, recording 81 mm against 110.8 mm.

Bilaspur received 85.9 mm against the normal 110.5 mm, registering a 22 per cent deficit, while Hamirpur recorded 99.7 mm against 120.1 mm, marking a 17 per cent deficit. Solan received 115.3 mm against 121.4 mm, reporting a 5 per cent deficit.

Una was the only district to record surplus rainfall, registering 14 per cent above normal with 111.8 mm against 97.8 mm.

The dry spell is likely to continue, with a 55 per cent probability of below-normal rainfall in March.

Rainfall during winter season (January 1-February 28)

District Actual (mm) Normal (mm) Deficit/Surplus (%)

Kinnaur 68.2 206.0 -67

Chamba 110.7 273.1 -59

Shimla 74.4 139.7 -47

Lahaul-Spiti 127.1 225.7 -44

Kangra 92.9 163.8 -43

Kullu 127.3 191.6 -34

Sirmaur 81.0 110.8 -27

Mandi 95.5 131.6 -27

Bilaspur 85.9 110.5 -22

Hamirpur 99.7 120.1 -17

Solan 115.3 121.4 -5

Una 111.8 97.8 +14

HP 103.2 187.1 -45