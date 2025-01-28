Bus carrying Maha Kumbh devotees from Solan overturns in UP, 31 injured

At least 31 devotees from Solan, including six seriously injured, were hurt when their private bus overturned after being hit by a hydra machine in the Sirathu area of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning while the devotees were en route to participate in the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.

Deputy Commissioner Solan Manmohan Sharma confirmed that 31 persons were injured, including 75-year-old Tulsi Ram Sharma, who is undergoing treatment in ICU.

Fourteen injured persons are being treated at Community Health Centre Sirathu, while 10 others are receiving treatment at District Hospital Kaushambi.

The district administration of Solan is working closely with the Kaushambi administration to ensure proper treatment and care for the injured.

Monetary assistance is also being provided, and the devotees plan to return after the injured recover.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instructed the Solan administration to coordinate with the Kaushambi administration to provide timely medical assistance to the injured.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi expressed grief over the accident and assured that he is working closely with the Kaushambi administration to provide proper assistance to the injured.