Rain to continue in HP; yellow weather warning issued for 4 districts

Himachal will continue to witness rain today as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

This means light rainfall is likely in isolated areas of these districts for the next few hours.

As a result, visibility conditions in these districts are also likely to decrease. The weather will remain dry in most places of the state for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, light rain continued in isolated places of the state during the past 24 hours. The department has also issued a yellow weather warning for the state from September 12 to 14.