New policy to be formulated for national-level players: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would soon introduce a new policy for national-level players.

He made this statement while addressing the contingent of state players heading to the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand here yesterday. The 200-member contingent of the state will participate in the games scheduled from January 28 to February 14, 2025.

Extending best wishes to the players, the Chief Minister stated that the state government has taken several initiatives to promote sports and players and develop basic sports infrastructure at the district level.

The prize money for a podium finish in international sports events have been significantly increased.

The Chief Minister emphasised his commitment to the welfare of players, highlighting that he himself was a sportsperson and could not overlook the needs of athletes.

He said that earlier Under-17 and Under-19 players were receiving Rs 150 as diet money for state-level competitions and Rs 250 for national competitions. This amount has been increased by the present state government to Rs 400 and Rs 500, respectively.

Sukhu said the prize money for gold medallists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics has been raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Similarly, for silver medallists from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore and for bronze medallists from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Similarly, for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the prize money for gold medallists has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 4 crore, for silver medallists from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore and for bronze medallists from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

The prize money for gold medallists of the Commonwealth Games has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore, for silver medallists from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore and for bronze medallists from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

“For under-14 players, the diet money for state-level competitions has been raised from Rs 120 to Rs 250 and for national-level competitions from Rs 250 to Rs 400. The diet money for players residing in sports hostels has also been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 400,” he said.

Furthermore, the players participating in competitions outside the state are now entitled to AC three-tier train fare for distances up to 200 km and economy-class airfare for distances beyond 200 km.

Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Harish Janartha and Bawa Hardeep Singh, Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan and representatives of various sports organisations were present on the occasion.