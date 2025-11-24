Cabinet clears major reforms in health, policing & social welfare

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved a sweeping set of reforms across health, policing, disaster management, social security and infrastructure.

The measures reflect the government’s attempt to strengthen public services while addressing persistent gaps exposed in recent months.

A major highlight of the meeting was the decision to engage 1,000 Rogi Mitras to improve patient care in government health institutions. The government also cleared the recruitment of 800 constables in the Police Department.

In a significant move, the Cabinet enhanced compensation for disaster-affected families: assistance for loss of household items has been raised from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh, while families whose homes are completely damaged in fire incidents will now receive Rs 7 lakh as a special relief package.

The government approved 150 days of employment under MNREGA, extending a crucial safety net to rural households. It also cleared the construction of retaining walls up to Rs 2 lakh for individual works, a step likely to benefit vulnerable areas at risk of landslides or erosion.

Addressing environmental and mining-related issues, the Cabinet authorised the Forest Department to issue letters of intent for mineral concessions on forest land.

This is aimed at enabling dredging and lifting of sand and gravel from riverbeds, where excessive accumulation has been causing recurring damage during monsoons.

In disaster response, the government approved the payment of Rs 4.32 crore to the Indian Air Force for helicopter services used during emergencies. It also sanctioned the opening of Sub Fire Centres at Kandaghat (Solan) and Rajgarh (Sirmaur)..

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to fill 150 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Public Works Department.

In the health sector, it approved the creation of nine super-specialty departments at the Government Medical College, Hamirpur, along with 73 teaching and specialist posts. Additionally, 27 Senior Resident posts will be added to the super-specialty wing of Government Medical College, Tanda.

A major welfare decision was the extension of social security pensions to all persons with 40% or above disability, scrapping the restrictive condition that excluded beneficiaries whose guardians were government employees or pensioners.

On the transport front, the Cabinet approved a 40% subsidy for converting 1,000 petrol and diesel taxis into electric vehicles under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna (2023), and cleared the purchase of 10 electric bikes for highway patrolling.

To strengthen the fight against drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force will now be merged with the Special Task Force under the Home Department to create a unified body.

Small retailers also received relief as the government expanded the Mukhya Mantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojna to urban shopkeepers with annual turnover below Rs 10 lakh. Distressed shopkeepers with NPAs will receive a one-time settlement of up to Rs 1 lakh, fully funded by the state.

The Cabinet also approved reorganisation of Bamson and Hamirpur Development Blocks and decided to convert Government College, Hamirpur, into a dedicated science college.

It cleared a four-year integrated BEd programme for Government College of Teachers Education, Dharamsala, and at colleges in Nadaun, Chail Koti and Tikkar. Finally, it authorised the convening of DPCs to expedite promotions of 805 principals.