Pratibha assures full support to rain-hit families of Karsog

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and former MP Pratibha Singh today visited several villages affected by cloudbursts and landslides in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district.

Touring the worst-hit areas of Sharkol, Kuti, Megli, Old Bazaar, Lower Karsog and Neli, where she met affected families and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property.

During her visit, Pratibha Singh met the relatives of a deceased family member in Sharkol and two missing persons in Kuti village. Offering them words of comfort, she also extended financial help from her personal funds to the grieving families.

Addressing the media during her visit, Pratibha emphasised that the Congress government stands firmly with every affected family in this hour of natural calamity. She assured that all possible support would be provided for relief and rehabilitation.

“The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is keeping a close watch on the situation. District authorities have been instructed to remain active on the ground and provide timely help to those in need,” she said.

She further informed that families, who have lost their homes completely, will be provided with a monthly rental allowance of Rs 5,000 until permanent housing is arranged. Search operations for missing individuals remain the government’s top priority.