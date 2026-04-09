Thar occupants from Punjab stab crew of Delhi-bound buses in Kangra district, arrested

A violent clash occurred between occupants of a Punjab-registered Thar and crew of two private buses that were on the way to Delhi from Bir on Wednesday night.

The clash, which allegedly started over the right of passage near Bairghatta in Thural tehsil of Kangra district, left several persons injured, besides triggering panic in the area. The police have registered a case and arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

Police sources said the incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the Thar driver stopped his vehicle in front of the buses on a narrow stretch of road and an altercation broke out between the car occupants and the crew of the buses.

The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the accused allegedly attacked the bus crew with a sharp weapons, leaving four seriously injured. The incident caused fear among bus passengers and local residents. The accused were allegedly under the influence of liquor.

The injured have been identified as drivers Raj Kumar (32) of Baijnath in Kangra district, Sunder Singh (27) and Vijay Kumar (38), residents of Jogindernagar; and Pravesh Kumar (35), a conductor.

All victims sustained injuries during the assault and were provided medical treatment at the Thural hospital and later referred to the Tanda medical college.

Kangra SP Ashok Rattan told The Tribune that the police have registered FIR No. 58/26 at Bhawarna Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act on the complaint of Avinash, bus conductor from Chamba. All four accused have been arrested.

The accused — identified as Thar occupants Balvinder Singh (45) of Pathankot, Nishan Pal (46) of Hoshiarpur and Alish (21) of Pathankot — have been taken into custody. The SP said as soon as the police received information about the incident,

Police teams from Bhawana police station and Thural police post rushed to the spot immediately brought the situation under control. “All accused persons have been arrested and further investigation is under way,” he added.