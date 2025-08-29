Cement plants flouting mining rules in Himachal’s Arki, Sundernagar: Industries Minister in Assembly

The state government will take action against violations being committed by cement plants and industrial units and also ensure that they spend the money under corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the project area and not outside Himachal.

Replying to a query by Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan admitted that cement plants being run by Ambuja and Ultratech in Arki were “not following” the mining rules and “committing many violations”.

“I assure the House that the department will take strict action against the companies wherever mining and environmental violations are being committed. I will personally convene a meeting with the management of these units to persuade them to spend two per cent of their profit in the project area under CSR in consultation with the MLA concerned and panchayat representatives,” he said.

“I admit that maximum environmental violations are being committed at night by these cement plants in Arki and Sundernagar, which have been taken over by the Adani group,” said Chauhan.

He added that the government would ensure that all companies — cement plants, factories and MNCs — in the state spend the CSR money in Himachal.

Chauhan said that amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, could be done only by the Centre, and the state government had no control over it. “Before 2015, the state government used to give leases but now even limestone quarries have been placed in the auction category,” he informed.

The minister informed that so far Rs 5.38 crore had been spent by Ambuja and Rs 93.57 lakh by Ultratech under CSR in the Arki area. He added that the state government had very little control on the CSR money and it was the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs which had complete data of this fund. Efforts are being made to convince them to spend the CSR funds in the affected panchayats, he added.

The minister informed that Rs 13.95 crore had been collected by way of penalty in 21,182 illegal mining cases in the last two years till March 31, 2025. He also assured that the government would look into the issue of returning the mining lease of areas where limestone deposits have exhausted to the owners,” he said.

Awasthy said pollution by cement plants of Ultratech and Ambuja in Arki Assembly constituency was resulting in health issues and even CSR money was not being spent in the affected areas.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal raised the issue of pollution being created by cement plants late in the night causing health problems.