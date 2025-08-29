Highways damaged, life in Kullu-Manali, Lahaul valley comes to a grinding halt

For the third straight day, Kullu-Manali and Lahaul Valley remained cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh as the Kiratpur-Manali and Manali-Leh highways continue to reel under the impact of massive rain-induced destruction.

The widespread damage to these critical highways has brought life to a grinding halt, stranding a large number of tourists and locals, while also delivering a serious blow to the region’s horticulture and agriculture economy.

However, alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kamand was restored today for the movement of light vehicles.

According to district officials, cloudbursts and flash floods on Monday caused extensive washouts and landslides on multiple stretches of the Kiratpur-Manali highway, especially between Mandi and Manali.

Several portions of the road have either collapsed or been swept away, leaving behind gaping voids that the NHAI is now struggling to address amid unstable terrain and logistical challenges.

The parallel Manali-Leh highway, a crucial arterial route that connects Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti and Ladakh, has suffered major damages beyond Manali, particularly towards Keylong.

The destruction has left stranded a large number of residents, tourists and transporters across Lahaul, Kullu, Manali and Mandi.

Officials estimate that more than 2,000 vehicles remain stuck at various locations due to road blockades. With alternative routes either unsafe or inaccessible, traffic movement has come to a standstill.

The Beas river, swollen due to relentless downpour, further escalated the crisis by damaging houses, shops and bridges in parts of Kullu and Manali earlier this week. Several buildings near the riverbanks are reportedly on the verge of collapse, raising fresh safety concerns as rescue and evacuation efforts continue.

The blockade comes at the peak of the apple and vegetable harvesting season, dealing a blow to local horticulture and agriculture.

With transportation routes severed, apple growers in Kullu and Manali and vegetable growers in Lahaul valley find themselves unable to send produce to markets, facing heavy financial losses.

Because of lack of cold storage and the produce being highly perishable, tonnes of apples and vegetables risk being converted into waste.

Inclement weather is posing a serious challenge to the NHAI in speeding up restoration work because the area is prone to landslide.

Day after tomorrow Kiratpur-Manali highway was restored partially between Mandi and Kullu but blocked soon thereafter due to massive landslide at Banala.

Yesterday the road was cleared at Banala but traffic was blocked between Mandi and Kullu due to massive damage to the highway at Kainchi Mod near Pandoh.

The NHAI and state disaster management teams have ramped up operations to restore connectivity and clear debris.

Machinery and manpower have been deployed at multiple affected points on both highways.

However, officials warn that full restoration may take several more days, especially in the areas where entire stretches of road have been washed away and will require rebuilding from scratch.

Authorities have issued a travel advisory, urging all non-essential travel to Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti to be deferred until conditions improve.

Relief camps and emergency medical services have been set up at several points to assist stranded individuals and helicopter support is also under consideration if the situation escalates.