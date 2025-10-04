Safety concerns mount over poor conditions in Himachal’s Aut Tunnel

In an appeal to Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, the Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents Association has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating conditions in the Aut Tunnel on the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi district. The tunnel is a crucial gateway connecting Kullu-Manali to the rest of the state.

The letter written by Hira Lal Rana, president of the HP Travel Agents Association, highlights multiple safety hazards that are putting thousands of daily commuters at risk. According to Rana, inadequate lighting, persistent water leakage and the lack of proper safety mechanisms in the tunnel are contributing to frequent accidents and near-misses, particularly for two-wheeler riders and tourists unfamiliar with the stretch.

“The lighting system in the Aut Tunnel is extremely insufficient, especially during bad weather.

It hampers visibility and creates unsafe driving conditions,” Rana noted. He emphasised that several accidents have occurred due to these issues and the situation warrants swift intervention.

The problem of seepage and water leakage in the tunnel was highlighted as a persistent concern.

“This not only damages the road surface but also increases the risk of vehicles skidding, especially during the peak monsoon or winter months,” said Budhi Prakash Thakur, chairman of the association.

Another major point of concern is the lack of visible signage, speed limit indicators and surveillance systems.

The association has argued the Deputy Commissioner that these gaps have allowed unsafe driving behaviour to go unchecked in the tunnel and its approach roads.

To address the safety challenges, the association has proposed the formation of a Special Committee for Tunnel Management and Safety.

The committee will be responsible for periodic inspections and monitoring of key infrastructure elements, including lighting, ventilation, drainage and emergency systems, specifically in the Aut Tunnel and similar structures in the region.

Given the high volume of traffic, the association has stressed the urgency of these reforms to prevent further mishaps.

“We hope the district administration will deal with this issue on priority. Delayed action can result in tragedies,” said Budhi Prakash Thakur.