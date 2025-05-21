Centre allows tourism activities in Kinnaur villages on China border

The Union Ministry of Defence has acceded to the request of the Himachal Government and given the go-ahead for tourism activities in the villages of Lepcha, Shipki La, Giu and Rani Kanda, which share border with China.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate border tourism activities from Shipki La in Kinnaur district on June 10, 2025, and flag off a Sadbhawana Cycle Rally.

Sukhu presided over a high-level meeting with officers of the Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here. He also reviewed various border development projects and directed the officials concerned to expedite them so that people residing in border areas and armed forces get the maximum benefits.

He directed Public Works Department (PWD) and BRO officers to coordinate for the early execution of the ongoing projects.

The state government had requested the Union Ministry of Defence to allow tourism activities in the border areas of the state and a meeting in this regard was held with senior Army officers on April 19 this year.

Now, tourists visiting these border areas would have to show their Aadhaar cards to the authorities to be able to explore the beauty of these areas.

Sukhu said that he would raise the issue of the establishment of a Himachal Scouts battalion with the Union Government during his upcoming visit to New Delhi.

He added that a special force comprising predominately local youth, who are well versed in the terrain and local conditions, would significantly enhance the operational readiness of forces along the border areas of the state.

He said that he would also take up the matter of the setting up of an airport at Rangreek in the Spiti valley to promote tourism in the area.

He also discussed various ongoing road projects in the region and assured full support of the government to the BRO in the execution of these works.

He said that the Nithalthach-Harshil road project shall be declared as strategically important and be executed on priority. This would ensure connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to boost tourism and trade.

The Chief Minister instructed the BRO to expedite the work on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road to provide better connectivity to people residing in these areas.

He added that 35 per cent work on the project had already been completed and the BRO should expedite the remaining work.

General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, Lieut Gen GD Mishra told the Chief Minister that the Army would establish an apple processing plant in the area and organise a medical camp for cataract surgery for locals next month.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant attended the meeting.