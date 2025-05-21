First robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery conducted at AIIMS, Bilaspur

The department of orthopedics at AIIMS, Bilaspur, has successfully conducted a robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery, making it the first government health institution in the state.

Dr Tarun Sharma, information officer of the AIIMS, Bilaspur, said the surgery had performed on an elderly patient, who was suffering from advanced arthritis and severe knee deformities.

He added that with the aid of robotic precision, the surgical team corrected the deformity and restored joint alignment with remarkable accuracy.

Dr Sharma said the operation was conducted by a team of surgeons, including Dr Ranjeet Choudhary, Dr Gaurav Kumar Sharma, Dr Amit Salaria and Dr Devender with anesthesia support provided by Dr Vijayalakshmi Sivapurapu. And the nursing team was led by Bhajan Lal.

Dr Choudhary said, “With the introduction of robotic knee replacement services, the AIIMS, Bilaspur, is now equipped to offer state-of-the-art orthopaedic care.

Our department has already performed complex trauma, spine and arthroscopic sports injury surgeries. The addition of robotics completes the spectrum of orthopaedic surgical care.”

Dr Chaudhary said robotic system allows for real-time intra-operative balancing and alignment of the joint with sub-millimetre precision, which results in better functional outcomes and faster recovery compared to conventional techniques.

Dr Sharma said this development would benefit thousands of patients across the region, thus making advanced care more accessible than ever before.