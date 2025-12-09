Turbocharge for tourism: Govt announces game-changer body

The state government has formally notified the establishment of the Tourism Investment Promotion Council, a high-level body aimed at accelerating approvals for tourism projects exceeding Rs 50 crore.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department issued the notification, marking a significant push toward streamlining procedures that have long frustrated investors.

The council has been created to ensure that large tourism ventures do not get entangled in bureaucratic delays, particularly those involving permissions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

Several investors in the past have either abandoned or indefinitely stalled their plans due to procedural hurdles and prolonged timelines, especially concerning land purchase in relaxation of Section 118. The new framework seeks to break that pattern.

Under the revised system, definitive timelines have been laid down for almost every department involved in the approval chain.

All applications requiring Section 118 permission must now be submitted through the Revenue Department’s online portal. The Revenue Department is mandated to issue approval within 14 working days from the date of application.

If any shortcomings are detected, the department must inform the applicant within five working days, ensuring that no investor is left guessing about the status or required corrections.

The council will convene at least once every month to ensure that essential sanctions move forward without delay. Apart from expediting approvals, the body has also been tasked with promoting transparency, accountability and aligning financial decisions with the broader vision of sustainable tourism development in the state.

The council will be chaired by the Chief Minister, while the Tourism Minister will serve as vice-chairman. Its membership includes the Chief Secretary and Secretaries of key departments such as Finance, Industries, Jal Shakti, Public Works, Revenue, Forest, Urban Development and Town and Country Planning.

For projects requiring non-statutory clearances, the concerned agency must issue approval within 14 working days after raising any comprehensive, one-time observations. For statutory clearances, the same 14-day timeframe applies. Where deficiencies are flagged, project proponents will have 10 days to address them.

Ultimately, the council seeks to create an enabling environment that not only showcases Himachal Pradesh’s tourism potential but also attracts investment that is sustainable, culturally sensitive and economically viable.

By enforcing strict timelines and unified oversight, the government aims to foster a more predictable and investor-friendly landscape for high-value tourism projects.