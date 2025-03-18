CM Sukhu vows strict action against those involved in criminal activities

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in criminal activities, including the recent attack on former Congress legislator Bamber Thakur on March 14.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s concerns in Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said the matter is being investigated, and two of the four shooters involved in the attack have been arrested.

“A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on March 15, and three persons involved in the crime have been arrested and are on remand,” he informed.

Sukhu assured that police teams are searching for the remaining persons from Haryana who were involved in the attack.

Jai Ram Thakur cautioned against politicising the issue until the investigation is complete. There is an atmosphere of fear among people following the incident, he added.

He also criticised the former Congress MLA for casting aspersions on the treatment he received at AIIMS. “The manner in which he is making statements before the media and naming people is wrong when the investigation is still underway,” said Thakur.