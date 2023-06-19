Trial of New Coach on Kalka Shimla Heritage Track from Today

Shimla: The trial run of the panoramic Vistadome train will start today from Shimla to Shoghi on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway track.

RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) Lucknow team reached Kalka for trial and completed the work of shifting trial equipment after rack placement at Kalka railway station as per the pre-determined schedule on Sunday.

Four coaches of the Panoramic Vistadome train will be run between Shimla and Shoghi from Monday and trials will be conducted at a speed of 22 to 28 km per hour.

The first five days will be trial with empty coaches, the next five days will be trial with weights (sandbags).

RDSO’s Joint Director (Testing) RS Tiwari said that all instrumentation preparations for the trial have been completed.

RCF Kapurthala has made modern coaches

The state-of-the-art coaches of the Panoramic Vistadome train have been manufactured at RCF (Rail Coach Factory) Kapurthala.

RCF team will also be present during the trial. The trial of two panoramic shell coaches was done in December last year.

It did not have seats, only the coach body was run on the Kalka-Shimla section. The trial run of panoramic shell coaches was successful.

After the successful trial of four coaches starting from Monday, a special train with seven panoramic Vistadome coaches will start operating between Kalka and Shimla this year.

A panoramic coach has been prepared in one crore

The estimated cost of one panoramic coach is one crore rupees. The trial rakes prepared for the test include AC Executive Chaircar, AC Chaircar, Non AC Chaircar, and Luggage Car.

Executive Chaircar 12 seater, Chaircar 24 seater, Non AC Chaircar 30 seater and Power Car cum Luggage Van will have seating arrangements for guards.

The size of the windows in these coaches is large. There is a window till the ceiling so that the passengers will be able to enjoy the beauty of the mountains and valleys. The coaches are equipped with air brakes, LED lights, 360-degree swivel chair, CCTV, and fire alarm.