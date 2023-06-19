Nitin Gadkari praised the four-lane, Union Minister shared the video of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane

Shimla: Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has praised the four-lane construction in Himachal. He has called upon tourists to visit Himachal by sharing the video of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane.

NHAI has completed the construction of this four laning and now the inauguration is awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this four-lane, but so far no approval has come from the PMO office regarding the inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America from 21 to 24 June. Now the date of inauguration of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane can be fixed only after this tour, but before that Nitin Gadkari is garnering a lot of praise by releasing the video of the four-lane.

Nitin Gadkari congratulated NHAI for completing the work on time. On the other hand, the Regional Officer of NHAI, Abdul Basit said that the four-lane construction work has been completed.

Now the preparations for the inauguration are going on. He said that tourists will be able to enjoy tourism along with a wonderful journey through this National Highway. He said that the tourism business in Himachal would increase with the four-lane.

Abdul Basit said that apart from Kiratpur-Nerchowk, orders have been given to complete the work of Kalka-Shimla expeditiously.

He said that soon tourists coming from outside states would see Himachal in a new form and four-lane would play the most important role in the state’s economy.