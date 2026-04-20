Cyber awareness drive reaches remote Pangi villages

Cyber awareness is no longer a distant concept in the far-flung areas of Chamba, as the Digital and Financial Literacy campaign launched by the district administration is making inroads into the remotest villages of the tribal Pangi valley.

As part of the initiative, digital literacy camps were organised in villages such as Chasak Bhatori, Murchh and Sach, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents, including members of the Praja Mandal — a customary village council system unique to Pangi — and Mahila Mandals.

“We trained over 100 people in digital transactions, online financial services, social media platforms and cyber security through three camps.

The strong turnout in these remote areas, where the population is limited, reflects a growing interest among villagers to adopt digital tools in their daily lives,” said Balram Garg.

He said the sessions were conducted through practical demonstrations and interactive discussions, making it easier for participants to understand key concepts. Villagers were also introduced to simple safety practices such as “Stop-Think-Verify-Then Click” to avoid falling prey to online fraud.

Garg added that more camps were planned in other remote villages, but continuous rain and snowfall temporarily disrupted the drive.

The campaign, launched in February this year by the district administration in collaboration with SEWA Himalaya, aims to educate people about digital transactions, online services, social media usage, cyber security and banking services, along with preventive measures against online fraud.

Special focus is being placed on women, youth, senior citizens and rural residents — sections often left behind in the digital landscape.

The initiative seeks not only to spread awareness but also to build confidence and self-reliance among villagers in using digital platforms safely.

“With digital tools becoming an essential part of everyday life, awareness is as important as access. By using the internet wisely and cautiously, people can protect themselves and their communities from digital fraud,” said project convener Magandeep Singh.

With its expanding reach into remote pockets of Pangi, the campaign is steadily bridging the digital divide, turning awareness into action and laying the foundation for a safer and more informed digital ecosystem in rural Chamba.

Officials said the campaign had initially aimed to reach 10,000 people through 60 camps across the district but has surpassed the target, covering over 12,500 individuals through more than 250 camps, along with intensive door-to-door drives and a mobile van lab to help students learn beyond classrooms.