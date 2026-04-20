Five arrested with heroin in two separate cases in Shimla district

Five individuals, including two residents of Haryana and one of Punjab, have been arrested with heroin in Shimla district in two separate cases, police said here on Monday.

In the first case, three individuals, including two residents of Haryana and one of Punjab, were arrested with 9 grams of chitta (heroin) in the Theog area of Shimla district.

The accused have been identified as Nitish Pandey (26), a resident of Jagatpur in SAS Nagar, Punjab; Pawan (21), a resident of Chirana village in Sonepat district, Haryana; and Hritik Surajbhan (27), a resident of Silana village in Sonepat, Haryana.

According to the police, they received a tip-off on Sunday that several individuals travelling from Shimla to Theog in a vehicle were carrying heroin. Acting on the information, the police stopped the vehicle for checking near the Theog bypass.

During the search, heroin was recovered from their possession, following which they were arrested. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, was registered at the Theog police station, and an investigation was initiated.

In a separate operation, the police received information that some individuals staying in a hotel in Dhalli were in possession of heroin. A police team reached the hotel and apprehended the accused along with the contraband.

In another case, two individuals were arrested with 4.28 grams of chitta from a hotel near Dhalli in Shimla.

The accused have been identified as Shakeel Bakshinta (30), a resident of Reyoghat village in Kotkhai, Shimla district, and Pradeep Kumar alias Pinky (45), a resident of Kamlanagar village in Bhattakufar, Shimla.

SSP Shimla, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the incidents and said that cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.