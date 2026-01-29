Delhi-Shimla, Shimla-Dharamsala routes to have regular flights

With a view to strengthening air connectivity and to promote high-end and time-sensitive tourism, the government has decided to operationalise regular flight services on the Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamsala routes.

The flights will operate seven days a week, with the state government providing financial assistance of Rs 31 crore per annum to ensure their sustained operation.

A government spokesperson said the enhanced air connectivity would give a major boost to tourism and contribute significantly to the overall economic development of the state.

“The initiative will reduce travel time, improve accessibility, and facilitate seamless movement for tourists, business travellers, and the general public,” he said.

He added that the reliable air services to Shimla and Dharamsala would also strengthen administrative functioning, enable faster medical evacuations and ensure timely response during emergencies and natural disasters.

The continued operation of these routes is a strategic infrastructure intervention aimed at promoting tourism and fostering long-term socio-economic growth. Subsidized regional air connectivity will benefit daily commuters, business travellers, and tourists alike.

He further stated that in addition to the three operational airports, the state has several helipads and is constructing heliports at every district headquarters and other major tourist destinations.

Recently, helicopter services have been launched from the Sanjauli heliport to Chandigarh and Reckong Peo, offering tourists a unique opportunity to experience the scenic beauty of the state.

Additionally, helicopter services on the Sanjauli-Rampur-Reckong Peo and Sanjauli-Manali (SASE Helipad) routes would also be started soon.

“The proposals for these routes have already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for approval of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” he said.