Glacier collapse in Himachal’s Bharmour damages vehicles and shops, triggers panic

Following heavy snowfall in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh, a glacier collapsed and fell onto the Ot Nala area of Pulan Panchayat late last night, causing damage to property and triggering panic among local residents.

According to local officials, the glacier fell around 1.30 am, striking two pick-up jeeps and three roadside shops. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, as the drivers had parked their vehicles and returned home earlier in the evening.

The two pick-ups, bearing registration numbers HP-38F-7066 and HP-73-8462, had transported goods from Bharmour and were parked near Ot Nala. The sudden glacier collapse pushed both vehicles, along with their goods, into a deep ravine. As of now, the vehicles have not been found.

Three shops belonging to Ghadlo Devi, wife of Jaihari Ram and a resident of Pulan village, also suffered extensive damages. One of the buried pick-up trucks belonged to her, while the other vehicle was owned by Bunty, also a resident of Pulan village.

Soon after the incident, teams from the local administration and police rushed to the spot. A search and assessment operation was under way to locate the buried vehicles and evaluate the extent of damage.

Pulan Panchayat chief Anita Kapoor confirmed the incident and said she reached the site to review the situation and coordinate relief measures.

Villagers said that a glacier of this size had collapsed in their area for the first time in nearly 50 years, creating fear and anxiety among residents.

The incident follows exceptionally heavy snowfall in the region. The area received 3 to 4 feet of snowfall on January 23 and 24, followed by more than two feet of fresh snowfall last night, during which the glacier collapse occurred.

The authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as unstable snow and glacier conditions continue to pose risks in high-altitude areas.