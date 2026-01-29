Himachal: Months without aid, Sahara Scheme beneficiaries await Rs 3,000 assistance

Several beneficiaries of Sahara Scheme have not received the monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for the past many months. “I’ve not received the payment since April.

I know a few other people who are also waiting for the payment for many months now,” said Chander Mohan Dulta, a bed-ridden patient from Jubbal.

“I’ve written to the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and Deputy Commissioner, but there has been no response. This delay is causing a lot of hardships to the beneficiaries of the scheme,” claimed Dulta.

The Sahara Scheme was launched by the previous BJP government for the chronically ill patients from economically weaker sections of society.

The government gives Rs 3,000 per month to the patients suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, parkinson, paralysis, muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, renal failure, etc, to help them deal with their health conditions. The Rs 3,000 assistance may appear meagre but it’s quite significant for bed-ridden and other patients who do not have a steady source of income.

“I spend nearly Rs 5,000 per month on my medicines, cotton, spirit etc, to ensure I don’t get bed sores. I’ve just my elderly father to take care of me, and there’s no steady source of income.

You can imagine how vital this small amount is for me,” says Inder Singh from Mandi district. The 50-plus man has been bed-ridden for close to two decades, and has not received the Sahara scheme assistance for the last four to five months.

Bimla Devi, an elderly cancer survivor from Jubbal, says Rs 3,000 helps her eat well and buy medicines. “I try and follow the diet and medicine schedule advised by the doctor, and perhaps that’s the reason why I am still quite healthy.

I spend the Sahara scheme money on my diet and medicines. Please convey my request to the government to release our money at the earliest,” she said.

Many others use the amount to meet their small everyday expenses. “It hurts to ask for money from the family for everything. I use the amount for my routine expenses,” said another beneficiary.

A government official, when contacted, said the beneficiaries need to update documents like their life certificate, BPL certificate, income certificate and medical certificate after every six months.

“Out of the total of 36,000 beneficiaries, only 15,000 have updated their documents. Those who have not updated their documents must be facing problems,” he said.

The official admitted that there was some fund-related problem for a brief period but it had been sorted. “We have already started making the payments. The beneficiaries who have updated their documents will start getting it shortly,” he said.