Drugs authority halts narcotic output at Baddi pharma unit amid CID probe

State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor confirmed, “After receiving information from the state CID, a show-cause notice was issued to the company at Baddi.

However, the firm’s response was unsatisfactory, leading us to halt production and sales of the implicated products.”

Products such as tramadol, nitrazepam and alprazolam were manufactured by the company, with tramadol sales under particular scrutiny.

The CID investigation revealed that large quantities of tramadol were allegedly diverted by a trader based in Una, who distributed them illegally in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar.

An FIR was filed in October by the state CID’s anti-narcotics task force after discovering that the unit produced substantial quantities of psychotropic drugs within months and sold in states with suspected tax evasion.

The CID reported the drugs were allegedly under-priced, raising tax concerns. Tramadol, an opioid pain reliever, is widely abused for its sedative effects.

The CID has directed the firm to halt distribution of existing stock until the investigation concludes.