Samosa controversy: Do not politicise it, says Himachal Pradesh CID

Caught in the ‘samosa and cake’ controversy, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) here on Friday tried to downplay the incident by terming it as an internal matter and urged everyone not to politicise the matter.

“It is our department’s internal matter. The government has nothing to do with it,” said Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Director General (DG), CID.

Meanwhile, the BJP has gone all out in slamming the government and the CID for “ordering an inquiry into missing ‘samosas’ and turning a blind eye to the cases that warrant its attention”.

The controversy erupted on Thursday evening when it came to light that the CID had ordered a probe into how the snacks ordered for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu landed in the plates of his security staff instead when he came to office on October 21.

More than the probe, it was the noting of a senior officer on the report, who accused the CID personnel named in the inquiry of having acted in an ‘anti-CID’ and ‘anti-government’ manner.

In an apparent attempt to play down the ‘samosa’ storm, the DG said that merely verbal orders were issued to find out what happened to the snacks ordered for the chief minister.

No inquiry has been ordered, no explanation has been sought and no action will be taken against anyone. People should refrain from escalating and politicising the matter. It’s our internal matter and it’s not appropriate to use it to target anyone,” he said.

The BJP, though, seemed in no mood to take the DG’s advice as it has gone all out to use the controversy and put both the government and the CID in the dock.