Dumping of garbage in Neugal river leaves water polluted

Large-scale illegal mining and dumping of muck and garbage in the Neugal river has led to water contamination of the water body and severe environmental degradation in the surrounding areas.

The river, a vital drinking water source for lower Palampur, is now under threat. The Jal Shakti Department has been lifting water from this river for 60 schemes to supply water to 100 villages.

Though the Jal Shakti Department is well versed with the situation, no steps have been initiated to check contamination of the river water.

Despite persistent opposition from local residents, the mining mafia continues to mine stones with heavy machinery like JCBs and poclain machines, thereby creating trenches up to three to four metre deep in parts of the riverbed.

Recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had issued specific orders to Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to stop illegal mining, but hardly any impact was witnessed in the field.

Illegal mining has become highly lucrative business for the mafia in the lower areas of Palampur and Jaisinghpur.

The local authorities, including the police and mining departments, appear to be ignoring these illegal activities.

Several stone crushers operating near rivulets and tributaries of the Beas in Kangra continue to pollute vital water sources despite the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2021 guidelines.

These directives prohibit setting up stone crushers within 100 metre area of water bodies under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

However, many crushers in Jaisinghpur and Thural violate these norms, further degrading water quality.

Efforts by local panchayats in Thural to combat illegal mining have been hampered by lack of support from the police and mining authorities.

Several complaints made to the police and mining departments and the SDM have yielded no results. The mining mafia continues to flourishes under the shelter of state agencies.

Last month the Chief Minister while addressing Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Polices during a meeting particularly emphasised on the economic and environmental losses caused by illegal mining.

He directed them to enforce a complete ban on such activities. However, this directive has had little impact in Kangra district.