Dalai Lama ‘overwhelmed’ by trekkers who undertook 1959 ‘Freedom Trail’

The Dalai Lama was overwhelmed at the effort of 300 trekkers who participated in recently concluded ‘Freedom Trail’ to retrace in journey into exile from Tibet.

The Dalai Lama had trekked from Khen-dza-mani on the border between Tibet and India to Pungteng-tse at Tawang in 1959.

The trek that was organised by the Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh ended on April 5 at Tawang Monastery. It commemorated the spiritual leader’s escape from Tibet 66 years ago.

“I am very moved to know that 300 people have embarked on a Freedom Trail, retracing the six-day journey I made in 1959.

I clearly remember those days and the feeling of relief and freedom I felt as we reached India and how reassuring it was to be given such a warm welcome wherever we went,” the Dalai Lama said.

Organised by the Tawang district administration under Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the trek attracted a diverse group of participants, including monks, local leaders, security forces, tourists and volunteers. The trail began at Kenzamani with monks and villagers offering prayers for the Dalai Lama’s long life, accompanied by traditional Monpa performances.

In his message the Dalai Lama reflected on his life in India since those momentous days, saying “Since those six days travelling from Khen-dza-mani to Tawang, India has become my second home. Living here, I have been able to meet all sorts of people I would not otherwise have done.”

The trail featured several spiritual stops along the way, with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police presenting a ceremonial guard of honour to participants at Chudangmo.

Trekkers journeyed through villages where the Dalai Lama had spent a night each during his journey in 1959, including Gorzom, Shardi, Lungla Tse and Thonglek, before reaching Tawang.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the event on social media, noting that while he wasn’t a participant, he followed the journey with admiration and respect. He expressed hope that the trail would develop into a meaningful destination for spiritual and cultural tourism.

he Dalai Lama concluded his message saying, “I also take this opportunity to thank the people and the Government of India, especially the Mönpas of Arunachal Pradesh, for the deep friendship and support they have shown me and the Tibetan people over the last 66 years.”

The original journey in 1959 saw the then 24-year-old spiritual leader and an entourage of 80 people flee Norbulingka Palace in Tibet, travelling day and night before crossing into India via the Ke-Dze-Mani mountain pass. Upon arrival, he was received by TS Murti, Assistant Political Officer of Tawang, along with security personnel and local residents.