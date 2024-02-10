Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri’s wife Simmi Agnihotri passes away

Shimla: Professor Simmi Agnihotri, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, has sadly passed away. He breathed his last while being taken to Chandigarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had shared this sad news on his Facebook account at 11.56 pm.

He wrote that our dear Simmi Agnihotri left us and Aastha. With this, a wave of mourning ran in the entire area.

According to the information received, his health suddenly deteriorated at his residence in Gondpur Jaichand on Friday. After which he was given medical aid. Seeing his critical condition, he was being taken to Chandigarh late in the evening and he died on the way.

It is noteworthy that on February 12, she had organized Mata’s Jagran in Bathu, for which she was preparing and was looking after all the arrangements herself.

Mukesh’s daughter Aastha also came specially from Netherlands for the vigil. His mortal remains are being brought to his native village Gondpur Jaichand.