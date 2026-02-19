Faster connectivity to Shimla as Gadkari clears Rs 1,463 crore for 6-lane road links in Punjab

The Centre has approved Rs 1,463.95 crore for the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield spur in Punjab, aimed at significantly improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion across the Chandigarh Tricity region.

The new corridor will link the Ambala–Chandigarh section of National Highway 205A with the Zirakpur Bypass, forming a key component of the proposed Tricity Ring Road project.

The Union Minister said the project was designed to decongest major urban junctions in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula by diverting heavy through-traffic away from city roads.

At present, key stretches of NH-44, NH-205A and NH-152 face frequent bottlenecks due to rising vehicular load and inter-state movement. The new spur is expected to ease pressure on these highways and streamline traffic flow.

Beyond urban relief, the project is also expected to enhance regional connectivity.

The corridor would facilitate faster and smoother travel towards Himachal Pradesh, particularly the Shimla region, reducing travel time for commuters and tourists alike, wrote Gadkari.

He said the improved infrastructure would strengthen economic integration in the region by enabling quicker movement of goods and passengers.

The project is seen as a strategic investment in boosting infrastructure, supporting urban expansion and improving overall transport efficiency in northern India, he added.