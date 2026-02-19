SC deadline sets clock ticking for ward delimitation

Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government has ordered the completion of the delimitation and reservation of wards for elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions by March 31.

According to a letter issued by the Panchayati Raj Department to all Deputy Commissioners, the notification inviting proposals for delimitation will be issued by February 20.

Objections may be filed within seven days, up to February 27. The final publication of the delimitation will be made within two days, by March 2.

The appeal period will remain open for 10 days, till March 11. Appeals will be heard and disposed of within seven days and the final decision will be published by March 20. The process of reservation of constituencies will be completed by March 31.

The department has also clarified that pending delimitation work arising from the reorganisation of blocks and the formation of new gram panchayats must be completed by March 20.