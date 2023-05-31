1638 Posts Vacant in Sashastra Seema Bal, You can Apply Online till June 18

This is a great opportunity for the youths who are preparing for government jobs. Sashastra Seema Bal has released vacancies for more than 1600 posts, under which a total of 1638 posts of tradesman, constable, head constable, ASI, and sub-inspector will be recruited. You can apply online for this recruitment by visiting the official website ssb.nic.in till June 18.

Vacancy Details

Recruitment has been done by Sashastra Seema Bal for a total of 1638 posts. Out of this, 543 posts under SSB Constable Tradesman will be recruited.

Apart from this, 914 posts will be recruited under SSB Head Constable, 30 posts for SSB Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Paramedical, 40 posts for SSB Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Paramedical, and 111 posts under SSB Sub Inspector SI.

Application Fee

Candidates applying will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The fee is exempted for SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, and women candidates.

Education Qualification

Head Constable (HC): Class 10th pass from recognized board.

Constable (Tradesman): Class 10th pass from any recognized board.

ASI (Para Med): 12th pass with Science stream from any recognized board and degree in relevant trade.

ASI (Steno): 12th pass is essential.

Assistant Commandant (Veterinary): in Veterinary Science

Bachelor degree.

Sub Inspector (Tech): Degree or Diploma pass in relevant field from any recognized University.

Age Limit

Head Constable (HC), Constable (Tradesman), ASI (Steno): 18 to 25 years.

Assistant Commandant: 23 to 25 Years

Sub Inspector (Tech): 21 to 30 years

ASI (Paramedical Staff): 20 to 30 years

ASI (Steno): 18 to 25 years