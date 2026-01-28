Heavy snowfall paralyses life in Lahaul-Spiti, all roads blocked

Heavy snowfall has completely paralysed normal life in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, cutting off the region from the rest of Himachal Pradesh as all 290 roads in the district were blocked to traffic yesterday.

Continuous snowfall, accompanied by strong snow blizzards and freezing temperatures, has severely disrupted transportation, power supply and daily activities across the district.

According to Lahaul-Spiti DC Kunika Akers, a total of 74 roads have been blocked in the Lahaul division, 60 roads in the Udaipur division and 156 roads in the Spiti division.

All these roads are maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD). In addition, the strategically important Manali-Leh National Highway via the Atal Tunnel has been closed to traffic beyond Solang Nala, further isolating the Lahaul valley from the rest of the state.

With road connectivity completely snapped, residents have been forced to remain confined to their homes as intense snow blizzards sweep through the region. The temperature has plunged below the freezing point, intensifying the bone-chilling cold and making outdoor movement extremely risky.

Local residents reported that heavy snowfall has continued since daytime across the district. More than 20 cm of fresh snowfall was recorded at the district headquarters, Keylong, yesterday.

Including previous snowfall, around 75 cm of snow has accumulated on the ground in Keylong, crippling normal life and severely affecting essential services.

The snowfall has also impacted power infrastructure in the district. Six electricity transformers were disrupted in the Udaipur division, affecting power supply in the Tindi region and adjoining areas. Restoration work is expected to begin once weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, Akers said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, in its warning issued today, has predicted heavy to very heavy snowfall in the Lahaul and Udaipur sub-divisions of Lahaul and Spiti district.

In view of continuous snowfall and blocked roads, which could make the movement of students unsafe, the district administration has taken precautionary measures. Exercising powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DDMA has ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions in the Lahaul and Udaipur subdivisions.

These include schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnic institutions and Anganwadi centers. The institutions remained closed for a half day today and will remain closed for the full day on January 28.

The district administration has directed all department heads and heads of institutions to strictly comply with these orders. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain on high alert.

The district administration has appealed to the general public to strictly follow weather advisories issued by the DDMA, avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with authorities until weather conditions improve.