Government to provide Rs 5 crore each for setting up bone marrow units in key hospitals of state

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday announced that the state government would provide Rs 5 crore each for bone marrow infrastructure development at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla; AIIMS-Bilaspur, Chamiyana hospital, Tanda medical college, Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital at Ner Chowk (Mandi) and Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

He also announced the introduction of an “incentive policy” for doctors, to be based on various parameters. In the upcoming Budget, the monthly stipend of Postgraduate resident doctors would be enhanced to Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 60,000 in the second year and Rs 65,000 in the third year. Besides, he announced Rs 5 lakh for the Central Students’ Union to organise its cultural programme.

Sukhu made these announcements while presiding over the annual function ‘Stimulus 2025-26’ organised by the Central Students’ Union of the IGMC, Shimla.

He congratulated the students and the organisers for putting on a vibrant show and said that the IGMC students had consistently excelled in every field. He added that the students of this prestigious medical college had brought laurels to the state at national and international levels.

He also announced Rs 5 crore for laparoscopic facilities and Rs 6 crore for the Department of Anaesthesia at the IGMC. He directed the authorities concerned to expedite the land transfer required for the construction of a new student hostel at the IGMC. He instructed the Principal of the college to complete the process of shifting the gynaecology wing from the Kamla Nehru Hospital to the IGMC.

The Chief Minister said that the aim of the state government was to bring world-class diagnostic services to Himachal Pradesh so patients received the best and timely treatment. He announced plans to equip five medical colleges in the state with world-class medical technology.

He said that the government had decided to invest over Rs 3,000 crore to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and expand modern health services. “The government has also decided to replace medical equipment that has been in use for over two decades with modern and advanced machinery comparable to the standards of AIIMS, Delhi, and the PGI, Chandigarh,” he added.

Sukhu said, “To strengthen medical education, the government has increased the number of seats for training in B.Sc Medical Laboratory, Radiology and Imaging, Anaesthesia and OT Technology from 10 to 50 at the IGMC and from 18 to 50 at Tanda medical college.”