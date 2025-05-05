Hotel Kunal or Kashmir House, HPTDC looks for new address

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is looking for buildings in Dharamsala and other parts of Kangra to shift its head office in the district.

The decision to shift the head office of the HPTDC from Shimla to Kangra was taken in the recent meeting of the corporation board headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sources said that the HPTDC authorities are considering housing the HPTDC head office in its Hotel Kunal or Hotel Kashmir House located in Dharamsala.

Hotel Kunal is located in heart of Dharamsala city. However, building of the hotel would have to be remodelled to house the head office of the HPTDC.

The Kashmir House Hotel is on Khara Danda road leading from Kotwali market to McLeodganj.

The Kashmir House hotel at one time used to house the office of former CM Virbhadra Singh during his winter sojourn to Dharamsala.

Besides, a building brought up with the assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Rajoana area of Kangra district was also under consideration for housing the head office of the HPTDC.

Chairman of the HPTDC RS Bali, when asked, admitted that the said buildings were under consideration for shifting the head office of the corporation to Kangra.

He said the government might take two months to shift the head office of the HPTDC to Kangra as logistic arrangements have to be made for housing the offices of about 300 employees of corporation who would be moved from Shimla to Kangra.

Bali said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had resolved to make Kangra as tourism capital of the state.

The shifting of head office of the HPTDC from Shimla to Kangra was part of that move. The HPTDC office was the second biggest office to be moved from Shimla to Kangra after the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board was shifted from Shimla to Kangra in late 1970s.

Moving the head office of the HPTDC from Shimla to Kangra was the first big move of the present Congress government aimed at pleasing the people of Kangra.

Kangra, which was earlier part of Punjab and now is the biggest district of the state, was merged with hill states to form Himachal.

Since inclusion of Kangra into Himachal many protests have been staged in the area alleging discrimination with the area vis-à-vis upper areas of the state, especially Shimla.

Former CM of Shimla and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar and former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia had been at the forefront in the movements of the alleged discrimination with Kangra and demand of winter capital status for the district.

To counter these charges of discrimination, former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had started the winter sojourn move to Kangra and also brought the Assembly complex in Kangra that now hosts the winter session of the Himachal Assembly.

Besides shifting the head office of the HPTDC from Shimla to Kangra, talks are also going on to shift the head office of wildlife wing of the Forest Department from Shimla to Kangra.

