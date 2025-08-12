Government withdraws advertisement issued by Governor’s secretariat for selection of two Vice-Chancellors

The stalemate over the selection of the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, and CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, has brought the state government and the Raj Bhawan in direct confrontation.

The state government today withdrew an advertisement issued by the Selection Committee for filling the two vacancies of Vice-Chancellors on the plea that the Draft Bill pending with the Governor would be placed before the Vidhan Sabha again.

The action of the state government, taken against the backdrop that the matter was discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting held on July 27, has halted the selection process for the two posts initiated by the Raj Bhawan.

The notification issued by the Secretary (Agriculture) today stated that any action by the Governor’s secretariat after the withdrawal of the advertisement would be null and void.

The Himachal Assembly had passed the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (Bill No 14 of 2023) on September 21, 2023, and sent it to the Raj Bhawan for the Governor’s assent.

The Governor had returned the Draft Bill with observation that an amendment should be made to the Bill for the constitution of a Selection Committee by inserting the Model Act for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions in India (Revised 2023).

The monsoon session of the Assembly is commencing on September 18 and the Bill is likely to be passed again and sent for the Governor’s assent.

The stage is now set for a showdown. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar had written a letter to the Governor’s secretariat on July 26 to halt the process for the selection of two Vice-Chancellors.

“The Legislative Assembly is reconsidering the Amendment Bill, 2023, therefore, the continuation of the selection process for the two posts of Vice-Chancellor is not only illegal but also against the spirit of the Constitution and the values of democracy,” he said.

In response to the letter, the Governor’s secretariat stated that as the post of Vice-Chancellor at the Palampur agriculture university was lying vacant since 2023 and at the Nauni horticulture university since May 2025, the Selection Committee was constituted strictly as per the provisions of the HP Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, (Act No. 4 of 1987) and the advertisement was issued to get desirous candidates. The Raj Bhawan’s response also stated that the process was legal and justifiable, as per the rules.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the two universities, had constituted the Selection Committee to fill the two posts of Vice-Chancellor.

“The advertisement notices issued on July 21 have been withdrawn and any action by the Governor’s secretariat based on these notifications will be treated as null and void,” read the notification issued by the Secretary (Agriculture).

On May 15 and June 21, the Governor’s secretariat had constituted the Selection Committee and issued an advertisement on July 21, inviting applications for filing the two posts of Vice-Chancellor.

The latest notification termed the issuance of the advertisement for the selection of the Vice-Chancellors of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan district and CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, as illegal and against the spirit of the Constitution.

Limited powers under law

The legal opinion contained in Monday’s notification mentions that the Chancellor has limited powers under Section 8 and 23 of the HP Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986

The Act does not empower the Governor’s secretariat to issue an advertisement and interfere in the working of a university

The state government has also not empowered the Governor’s Secretary, who is a government servant, to issue such an advertisement

It is the Registrar of the university or the Secretary (Administrative) who should issue the advertisement