Nalagarh blast: Police scan hotel records, CCTV footage

Police investigations into the January 1 blast that created a crater behind the Nalagarh police station have intensified, with teams scrutinising hotel records from the past few days to identify suspects who may have stayed in the area prior to the incident.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the surrounding locality is also being examined to determine whether any unidentified individuals were seen near the site a day or two before the blast.

The Nalagarh police are coordinating closely with their Punjab counterparts as part of a wider effort to crack the case. Meanwhile, the report of forensic science experts is awaited to ascertain the exact material used in the explosion.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have been invoked and added to the FIR, which was initially registered on January 1 under sections relating to mischief and negligent acts endangering human life or personal safety.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also launched a parallel probe into the mysterious blast from its own perspective. Although certain terror outfits have claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used, these assertions are yet to be officially verified by the investigating agencies.

The political temperature rose as the BJP lashed out at the Congress-led state government, alleging a deterioration in law and order in the sensitive, border-adjacent industrial belt.

Former BJP minister Dr Rajiv Saizal questioned the posting of a Deputy Superintendent of Police at Nalagarh who, he claimed, was serving on a two-year extension after superannuation in January 2025. He said the situation had created a sense of insecurity among residents and investors alike.

The BJP warned of a statewide agitation if transparency is not ensured in administrative appointments.