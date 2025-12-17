Govt committed to eradicating ‘chitta’ menace from Himachal: CM Sukhu

The state government is committed to eradicating “chitta” from Himachal and public participation is crucial for the success of this mission, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing thousands of students and citizens during an anti-chitta awareness walkathon here on Tuesday.

Leading the walkathon, the CM formally kickstarted a statewide movement against the synthetic drug that has been devastating the state’s youth.

The walkathon began at the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) and culminated at the Police Lines, Dosadka Ground, with enthusiastic participation from students, officials, public representatives and citizens. On the occasion, Sukhu also administered an oath to the gathering, pledging collective resolve to eliminate “chitta” and other narcotics.

Terming the campaign a decisive battle, the CM said the government was determined to uproot the “chitta termite” through strict law enforcement, use of advanced technology, strong intelligence network and focused action against traffickers, suppliers and those shielding them.

He underlined that the fight against drugs was not merely an administrative exercise but a mass movement to protect the social fabric of the state.

Highlighting key achievements, Sukhu said simultaneous raids conducted on November 22 at 121 locations had dealt a major blow to top drug networks. Further checks on November 25 across 51 institutions and 598 locations resulted in the registration of 12 NDPS cases and issuance of 385 challans.

He added that on December 7, as mant as 16 traffickers were arrested under the NDPS Act, taking the total number of accused arrested to 63, while 1,214 suspected drug suppliers were identified. The CM said 950 illegal properties linked to drug kingpins had been targeted and assets worth over Rs 50 crore seized across the state.

Outlining a holistic strategy, Sukhu said new de-addiction centres would be established and a Drug De-addiction Board constituted to strengthen rehabilitation and prevention efforts.

He added that 234 anti-drug committees had already been formed in high-risk panchayats. Urging people to come forward with information, he announced rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh for whistle-blowers.

Adding to the spirit of the event, the police band Harmony of Pines enthralled the gathering at the school ground, while the Home Guards band entertained people at Gandhi Chowk.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Political Adviser to the CM Sunil Sharma Bittu, MLAs Suresh Kumar and Ranjit Singh, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, DGP Ashok Tiwari and several local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Delayed walkathon triggers traffic chaos, commuters left stranded

Traffic chaos and public inconvenience marked the Anti-Chitta Walkathon here due to delays in its commencement. Although the police had informed in advance that traffic diversions could cause delay of 30 to 45 minutes, vehicular movement remained disrupted at several locations for over one-and-a-half to two hours.

The prolonged restrictions led to major traffic snarls and caused particular hardship to women commuters and patients heading to the medical college and hospital in the town.

Despite efforts by the police to allow ambulances to pass through restricted corridors, many patients were forced to walk for 20 to 30 minutes to reach the hospital. Several commuters complained of a lack of alternative transport arrangements during the diversion period.

Sushma, who had travelled from Nadaun, said her bus was diverted to the NH bypass and dropped her at the Nalti Glore road junction, from where no further conveyance was available.

While appreciating the CM’s anti-chitta initiative, she said the administration should have made adequate arrangements for patients and people coming from distant areas. Ramesh Kumar of Bhota said he managed to reach Dosarka but had to walk nearly one-and-a-half kilometres to reach a clinical laboratory near the government hospital.

Traffic disruption was also reported at Hira Nagar Chowk and Anu Chowk on the outskirts of the town, where frustrated commuters were seen arguing with police personnel as many feared being late for work.

Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur said traffic diversions were put in place in view of the Anti-Chitta Walkathon and the public had been urged to cooperate. He added that normal traffic movement was restored immediately after the rally reached the police ground.