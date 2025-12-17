Himachal Police in touch with Punjab, Rajasthan counterparts over ‘Pak’ balloons’ spotting

Following spotting of multiple aeroplane-shaped balloons having PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) or Pakistani flag printed on them in different districts of the state in the past few weeks, the Himachal Pradesh Police have reached out to their counterparts in Punjab and Rajasthan to determine the origin of these balloons.

Police have also contacted the officials of the Indian Air Force for the same.

“So far, no suspicious devices such as gadgets, surveillance devices, trackers or materials have been found inside these balloons. We have contacted our counterparts in states sharing a border with Pakistan where similar balloons were found to get their insights,” police said.

While no FIR has been registered in this case, the police are investigating the matter, enquiring local vendors about the origin of these balloons.

Recently, residents of Chalet village under Daulatpur police post were alarmed after an aeroplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it was found on the roof of a house of a villager.

He then immediately informed the Daulatpur police post. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and seized the balloon.

As a precautionary measure, police also inspected the surrounding areas to rule out the presence of any other suspicious objects.

On December 8, three similar balloons were also found in Tatehra village of Gagret sub-division. These balloons had the Pakistani flag on them and “I Love Pakistan” written on them.

Also, similar balloons were found in Hamirpur and Kangra districts in the past few months.